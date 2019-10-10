Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn of Tarrant County, Texas, compared ICE agents to Vietnam War veterans in the way they have been condemned for following directives.
Watch the entire briefing below:
Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn of Tarrant County, Texas, compared ICE agents to Vietnam War veterans in the way they have been condemned for following directives.
Watch the entire briefing below:
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.