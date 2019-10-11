Watch Live: Donald Trump Rallies Supporters in Louisiana

President Donald Trump will rally with supporters in Louisiana on Friday, as he continues to campaign for re-election.

The president is also rallying Republicans to vote in the race for Louisiana governor.

Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at 7:00 p.m. CDT in Lake Charles, LA.

“I will be in Louisiana tonight (Love it!) to get Republicans to vote for either of our two great Republican Candidates and force a runoff with John Bel Edwards, who has done a really poor job of tax-cutting, car insurance cost (worst in USA), and is suspect on your Second Amendment!” he wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

Livestream courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network.