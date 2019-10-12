Kamala Harris Responds to Donald Trump Jr.: ‘You Wouldn’t Know a Joke if One Raised You’

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during the North American Building Trades Unions Conference at the Washington Hilton April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Many Democrat presidential hopefuls attended the conference in hopes of drawing the labor vote. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) took aim at Donald Trump Jr. on Friday for his description of her as “the most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary.” She responded to the president’s eldest son by tweeting, “You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you.”

On Friday, Donald Jr. tweeted a video of the California senator and presidential hopeful awkwardly laughing at herself during a Q&A.

“Why is @KamalaHarris the only person that laughs at her jokes… always way to [sic] long and way too hard?” Trump asked. “The most disingenuous person in politics… after Hillary”:

“You wouldn’t know a joke if one raised you,” Harris tweeted back:

Trump responded with a screenshot of the Real Clear Politics average, which over the past few weeks has shown Harris steadily sinking in the polls.

“Based on your tanking poll numbers, what’s definitely a joke is your entire campaign,” Trump wrote, adding, “Yikes!”:

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) overtaking Harris’s fourth-place position, dropping the California lawmaker to fifth place with just 4.5 percent support, more than 20 percentage points short of both Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

