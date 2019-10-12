White House Sends Ukraine Talking Points to Democrats a Second Time

The White House accidentally sent its talking points on ex-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s House deposition to Democrats on Friday, marking the second time the White House has done so this month.

The talking points email sent to congressional Democrats were meant as guidance for President Trump’s congressional allies in response to her testimony.

“We are not concerned with any information Yovanovitch might share, because the president did nothing wrong. But we are concerned that Schiff is putting her in a precarious position by having her testify in secret without State Department lawyers present,” the White House memo stated.

“Only State Department lawyers would be able to provide Yovanovitch with the correct counsel on what is classified or privileged and without that counsel there is serious danger that she could breach her obligations as a current employee not to reveal such information without authorization,” the memo continues.

The email is the second one in a month from the White House containing a planned response to House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. On September 25, the White House accidentally circulated an email of talking points on President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to congressional Democrats.