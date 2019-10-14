President Trump on Monday slammed the New York Times for using Fox News’s “incorrect” impeachment poll, which suggested that 51 percent of Americans support impeaching the president.

A Fox News poll released last week indicated that just over half of Americans – 51 percent – support impeaching the president, reflecting a nine-point bump from July’s survey. Forty percent of Americans oppose the action, the survey found. However, the New York Post released an analysis on Saturday, which suggested that the results do not accurately represent the public’s purported support of the Democrat-led impeachment efforts.

“The Fox Impeachment poll has turned out to be incorrect,” Trump declared on Monday.

“This was announced on Friday. Despite this, the Corrupt New York Times used this poll in one of its stories, no mention of the correction which they knew about full well!” Trump added:

….of the correction which they knew about full well! “Fox News Pollster Braun Research Misrepresented Impeachment Poll: Analysis” @NYPost — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

The Post’s analysis found that Braun Research, which conducted the poll for Fox News, misrepresented the public’s opinions on impeachment. While Braun Research said Democrats made up 48 percent of respondents, “the actual breakdown of party affiliation is 31% Democrat, 29% Republican and 38% independent, according to Gallup,” the Post reported.

“A poll weighted for party affiliation would have concluded that 44.9% favored impeachment and 44.4% opposed it,” the Post concluded.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck,” Trump tweeted in part:

…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Public Opinion Strategies conducted an internal poll in key 2020 congressional districts on October 1-3, 2019 for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and Team McCarthy. The internal poll revealed that the majority of voters in those key districts do not view Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky – which serves as the Democrats’ basis for the inquiry – as an impeachable offense.

As Breitbart News reported:

The poll shows the majority, 59 percent, do not view the conversation as an impeachable offense, while 37 percent view it as impeachable. While opinions on impeachment are largely divided on party lines, the majority of independents– 57 percent – do not view the conversation itself as impeachable. The survey spelled trouble for Democrats who hold seats in Trump-won districts. The vast majority – 62 percent – consider the conversation between the two leaders was “appropriate.” Only 33 percent considered it impeachable. Furthermore, Republican candidates in Trump districts represented by Democrats hold a “double-digit advantage” over impeachment-supporting Democrats.

The poll also found that the majority of voters in Trump-won, Democrat-held districts, 54 percent, would be more willing to vote for a Republican over an impeachment-supporting Democrat.

“Congressional Democrats who represent Trump districts appear to be in a precarious position here, as their voters clearly side against impeachment and are much more willing to vote for a GOP candidate opposing impeachment than a Democrat supporting it,” a memo summarizing the poll’s findings concluded.