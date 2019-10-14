Pete Buttigieg Brushes off Beto O’Rourke Picking Fights to ‘Stay Relevant’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg ridiculed former Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Monday for accusing him of being a poll-driven politician.

“I get it,” Buttigieg said. “He needs to pick a fight in order to stay relevant, but this is about a difference of opinion on policy.”

Buttigieg commented on O’Rourke during an interview with Snapchat’s Peter Hamby on Good Luck America.

Mayor Pete on Elizabeth Warren’s small donor strategy: “We're not going to beat Trump with pocket change” Mayor Pete on his gun fight with Beto: “I get it. He needs to pick a fight in order to stay relevant" And much more on today’s Good Luck America: https://t.co/10uxr1fqph pic.twitter.com/Xy1sChbOeX — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 14, 2019

O’Rourke criticized Buttigieg for suggesting he was going too far by supporting mandatory gun buybacks for some semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15 and AK-47.

“Well, shit, that is not enough,” O’Rourke said, criticizing Buttigieg for his “triangulating, poll-testing, focus-group” on guns.

On Sunday, Buttigeig also criticized O’Rourke for threatening to strip tax-exempt status from churches who did not support gay marriage.

“The idea that you are going to strip churches of their tax-exempt status if they haven’t found their way toward blessing same-sex marriage — I’m not sure he understood the implications of what he was saying,” Buttigieg said in an interview on Sunday.

Buttigieg also responded to a photo in Axios with the headline “Summer of Swole” suggesting that the mayor had been working out since announcing his run for president.

Mayor Pete's summer of swole

(late spring vs. yesterday) pic.twitter.com/7LkpeecqXj — Axios (@axios) September 24, 2019

“I think it was perhaps a different shirt, I don’t feel particularly swole at the moment,” Buttigieg replied.