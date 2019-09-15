Buttigieg: O’Rourke Is Playing into GOP Hands with Mandatory Gun Buybacks

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his opponent former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) has played into the Republican Party’s hands with his proposal for mandatory gun buybacks.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked if O’Rourke played into the hands of the GOP when he said, “hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” at Thursday’s debate.

Buttigieg said, “Yes.”

He added, “Look, right now we have an amazing moment on our hands. We have agreement among the American people not just for universal backgrounds checks, but we have a majority in favor of red flag laws, high-capacity magazines, banning the new sale of assault weapons. This is a golden moment to finally do something. Because we’ve been arguing being this for as long as I’ve been alive. When even this president and even Mitch McConnell at least are pretending to be open to reforms, we know we have a moment on our hands. Let’s make the most of it and get these things done.”

