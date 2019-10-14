Watch: Robbers Flee as Beauty Store Owner Opens Fire

Surveillance video from C & C Beauty Supply shows two alleged armed robbers fleeing under a barrage of gunfire from the store owner.

AL.com reports video shows the two suspects enter the store, with one allegedly “[pushing] a female customer out of the way” and the other suspect jumping up on the counter.

The female customer either “fell or was pushed to the ground.”

Then the tables turned as the store owner opened fire. The suspects fled the store on foot, running in two different directions.

The Patch reports Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Johnny Williams noted the robbers allegedly returned fire after being fired upon, but the store owner sustained no injuries.

