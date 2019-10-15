Ann Coulter warned during an appearance on Breitbart News Tonight that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) will go full woke if she becomes president, throwing her promises to take on Wall Street out the window and instead going “pedal to the metal on transgenders.”

Coulter spoke with Breitbart News Tonight host and Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour on Monday about the Democrat primary candidates, noting their embrace of the ultra-left:

“All you need to do is keep tape recording these Democrat debates,” Coulter said, adding, “I would just have clips from that transgender debate”– a reference to the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBT town hall hosted by CNN last week.

Warren made waves during the LGBT town hall after applauding a nine-year-old transgender child and providing a snippy answer to a question on faith and traditional marriage.

Morgan Cox III – the chair of the HRC board of directors and a max Warren donor – a detail CNN failed to disclose – asked the presidential hopeful what she would say to a supporter who says their faith teaches them that marriage is between a man and a woman.

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren said. “And I’m going to say, ‘Then just marry one woman.’ I’m cool with that.”

“Assuming you can find one,” she quipped, in an attempt to “burn” men of faith who embrace traditional Jude0-Christian values:

How would I respond to someone who says marriage is between one man and one woman? #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/8uNXqXI5n7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 11, 2019

Coulter, author of Resistance Is Futile!, remarked on Warren’s “really nasty” response.

“Can you imagine,” she said of her response.

Both Mansour and Coulter agree with Warren’s call to rein in the excesses of Wall Street, but Coulter warned that all of that will go out of the window if the Massachusetts senator becomes president.

“It’s the super woke coo-coo stuff that– she’s gone so far woke, that it’s a total turnoff,” Mansour said.

Coulter concurred, adding, “Those of you listening to us who agree with Rebecca and me on hating Wall Street– I promise you. If Elizabeth Warren got elected, suddenly she’d forget about all the Wall Street stuff and it would just be pedal to the metal on transgenders.”