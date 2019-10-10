Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) applauded a nine-year-old child who claims to be transgender during Thursday night’s CNN Equality Town Hall, and she suggested that the child assist her with choosing her education secretary, should she be elected.

“My name is Jacob, and I am a nine-year-old transgender American,” Jacob Lemay said to applause from Elizabeth Warren and the audience. “What will you do in your first week as president to make sure kids like me feel safer in schools, and what do you think schools need to do better to make sure that I don’t have to worry about anything but my homework?”

“Let me start by saying I want to have a secretary of education who both believes in public education and believes in the value of every one of our kids and is willing to enforce our civil rights laws,” Warren said.

“We’ve had some secretaries of education who’ve been better, and we’ve had one that’s been a whole lot worse,” she added. “Her name is Betsy DeVos. So, when I’m president, she’ll be gone.”

Before closing, Warren indicated that she would like to have Jacob vet who she chooses as the secretary of education in her administration.

“I want to make sure that the person I think is the right secretary of education meets you and hears your story, and then I want you to tell me if you think that’s the right person and then we’ll make the deal,” Warren said.

Jacob smiled and gave Warren a thumbs up as he took his seat.

