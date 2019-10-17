Report: Rick Perry Tells Trump He Plans to Resign as Energy Sec.

A new report claims Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry notified President Donald Trump on Thursday that he is leaving his administration, though it is unclear when he will officially step down from his post.

According to Bloomberg News, Perry told the president of his plans to leave while flying aboard Air Force One en route to Dallas, Texas. Earlier this month, the Trump cabinet member denied reports that he plans to exit his role.

“No. I’m here, I’m serving,” Perry told reporters during a press conference in Lithuania.

“They’ve been writing the story for at least nine months now. One of these days they will probably get it right, but it’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, it’s not next month,” he added.

Reports of Perry’s imminent departure come after House chairmen subpoenaed Perry seeking documents related to their impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the late Elijah Cummings (D-MD), and Eliot Engel (D-NY) sent a letter to Perry seeking information about his involvement in a July call between the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky detailed in a so-called whistle-blower’s report.

The chairmen cited reports stating that Perry may have had a role “conveying or reinforcing” President Trump’s message that the United States would provide Ukraine with military aid on the condition that it investigated former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. However, both the president and Zelensky have denied any pressure was applied to look into allegations of corruption against the Biden family.

The subpoena requests that Perry provide the documents by October 18th.

The UPI contributed to this report.