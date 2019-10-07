Rick Perry: I Have No Plans to Step Down as Energy Secretary

Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Monday denied a report stating he is expected to step down from his post next month.

“No. I’m here, I’m serving,” Perry told reporters when asked about the report during a press conference in Lithuania, according to Reuters.

“They’ve been writing the story for at least nine months now. One of these days they will probably get it right, but it’s not today, it’s not tomorrow, it’s not next month,” the Trump administration official added.

On Friday, Politico, citing three anonymous sources, said Perry’s decision to leave the administration in November was unrelated to Democrats’ Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry. Last week, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) sent a letter asking the cabinet member to hand over details of his trip to Ukraine for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration in May, which was mentioned in a partisan CIA officer’s so-called “whistleblower” complaint regarding President Donald Trump’s July 25th telephone call with Zelensky.

It was reported that Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette would likely take over for Perry.