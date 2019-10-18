Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA), a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, was allegedly involved in a “throuple” relationship with one of her female staffers and later went on to have an extramarital affair with her former finance director, a report from RedState claims.

RedState obtained text messages and photos which allegedly suggest that Rep. Katie Hill — who is currently undergoing divorce proceedings — carried out a two-year relationship with one of her female staffers, who was hired in 2017. Hill’s husband, Kenny Heslep, was reportedly part of the “throuple” relationship, a term used to describe three individuals involved in a consensual romantic relationship.

According to RedState, the three — Hill, Heslep, and the young female staffer — “took multiple vacations together, including to Alaska, where this photograph was taken.” The image referenced allegedly shows a censored image of Hill brushing the staffer’s hair in the nude. Other images allegedly show Hill and the staffer kissing.

According to RedState, the “throuple’s” relationship changed once Hill moved to D.C., and Hill “broke off her relationships with both Heslep and the staffer, claiming she wanted to focus on ‘this important work’ and that it wasn’t fair to be involved in a relationship.” The outlet shared screenshots of text messages allegedly between Hill and the staffer, who was “distraught and trying to figure out how to move on with her life.”

In one text, the staffer asks Hill if she ended their relationship due to the “political risk.”

“No. I mean I guess maybe partially. Honestly, though, it’s that I want to be alone,” Hill allegedly replied. “I don’t want to be accountable to anyone else. I want to be entirely focused on this work that I think is so important.”

“And that’s not fair to anyone as a partner,” the text reads.

“RedState was also provided with intimate photographs of the women, which we have chosen not to publish,” the outlet added.

As RedState reported:

A review of FEC records for Hill’s 2018 and 2020 campaigns reveals that the staffer was first paid in November 2017, with her payment classified as “salary,” making her an employee. California law doesn’t expressly prohibit consensual sexual relationships between an employer and a direct report, but it’s certainly a murky legal and ethical area. Some legal pundits contend that an employee can’t truly consent to a sexual relationship with the person who signs their paycheck.

After Hill ended the “throuple” relationship, her husband, Heslep, was told “by numerous sources” that his wife was having an extramarital affair with another staffer — Graham Kelly, now her legislative director. He filed for divorce after finding out about the affair, purportedly enraged that she cheated on him with a man and not a woman.

A post from Heslep reads:

Out lesbian?!? Then why has she been sleeping with her (male) finance director for the past yer at least? I couldn’t dispute this if she was still holding too being bisexual. But but being with her husband (me_ for almost 15 years and then living me for another MAN, not woman, whom she is still seeing, is not her being a lesbian. Bisexual yes, as I will back up her claims to this. But not lesbian alone.

He also clarified that he “didn’t file for divorce bc she was bi.”

“I just didn’t know she opened our relationship. Lol. We also aren’t officially divorced yet bc she has been fighting everything this whole time,” he allegedly wrote.

RedState framed the publication of Hill’s sexual escapades by noting her role on both the Oversight and Reform and Armed Service committees and the national security implications it brings.

“If people who don’t have our nation’s best interests at heart had access to the photographs, text messages, and other information provided to RedState, Rep. Hill would be an easy blackmail target,” RedState wrote, adding that Hill’s office has yet to issue a comment on the dramatic allegations.