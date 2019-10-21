Watch Live: Andrew Yang Holds ‘Humanity First’ Press Conference

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is holding a press conference on his ‘Humanity First’ platform Monday at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

From the event’s description:

Yang will speak about his “Humanity First” platform, including his flagship proposal, the Freedom Dividendhuman-centered capitalism, and the mounting crisis of the automation of labor.

The press conference is slated to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.

