Watch Live: Andrew Yang Holds ‘Humanity First’ Press Conference

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is holding a press conference on his ‘Humanity First’ platform Monday at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.
From the event’s description:
Yang will speak about his “Humanity First” platform, including his flagship proposal, the Freedom Dividend, human-centered capitalism, and the mounting crisis of the automation of labor.
The press conference is slated to begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern.
