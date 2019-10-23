Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Remarks on Syria Conflict

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on the ongoing conflict in Syria between Turkey and the Kurds.

“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”

The statement from the president is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. EST.

