‘Holy Sh*t’: Social Media Reacts to Hillary Clinton’s Shot at Trumps During Cummings Eulogy

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during funeral services for late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. A sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government …
Lloyd Fox-Pool/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton delivered a veiled shot at the Trumps during Rep. Elijah Cummings’ eulogy Friday, likening the lawmaker to the Old Testament prophet who “stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” spurring both praise and disgust from users on social media.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at Cummings’ funeral at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore. During her speech, Clinton took a subtle shot at both President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, likening them to King Ahab and Queen Jezebel:

“He weathered storms and earthquakes but never lost his face,” she continued, before delivering a subtle dig at the Trumps.

“Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” she said to extended applause.

Clinton’s shot did not go unnoticed on social media, prompting disgust from those on the right and praise from Clinton allies:

Clinton also gave an apparent nod to the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president.

Toward the Cummings’ life, he said, “I am begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on because if you want to have a democracy intact for your children and your children’s children and generations yet unborn, we have got to guard this moment. This is our watch.”

“‘When we are dancing with the angels, the question will be asked,’ he said. ‘In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?’” she added.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.