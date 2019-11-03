Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) campaigned in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday night alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and attempted to slam President Donald Trump with unsubstantiated labels.

“This is, in addition to all of that, a president who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a xenophobe, a homophobe, and a religious bigot,” Bernie Sanders claimed. “This is a president who is trying to divide us up based on the color of our skin, where we were born, our sexual orientation, or our religion.”

Sanders, who has made similar statements regarding President Trump in the past, said last month in a tweet that Trump is a “very formidable opponent.”

“Trump is a racist, a sexist and a xenophobe. Despite all of that, he will be a very formidable opponent,” Sanders proclaimed.

“We can beat him and we will beat him. But we cannot take anything for granted,” Sanders continued, stressing the importance of voter turnout.

“To win, we have got to create the largest voter turnout in the history of the country,” he added.