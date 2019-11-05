President Donald Trump spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after nine American citizens in Mexico were slaughtered by drug cartels.

The call with the Mexican president was confirmed by White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

The two leaders spoke about fighting the Mexican drug cartels and the president again offered assistance, according to the White House.

“President Trump made clear that the United States condemns these senseless acts of violence that took the lives of nine American citizens and offered Mexico assistance to ensure the perpetrators face justice,” Gidley said.

President Trump reacted strongly on Twitter to reports Tuesday morning of the slaughtered Americans, saying that it was time for “war” to wipe out the cartels.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth,” he wrote.

But the Mexican President said he was not interested in a military response.

“We thank President Trump and the European governments that want to help, but this is tied to our sovereignty,” Lopez Obrador said during a press conference in Mexico earlier Tuesday.