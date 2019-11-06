76-Year-Old Homeowner Who Shot Suspect: ‘He Had the Gun in My Face’

The 76-year-old Genesee County, New York, homeowner who shot an alleged armed home intruder said, “He had the gun in my face.”

WKBW reports that 36-year-old Charles Cooper allegedly “forced his way into a home” around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. The 76-year-old homeowner claimed Cooper pointed a gun in his face while making his entry.

Cooper was wearing a ski mask, reports say.

Cooper allegedly ordered the homeowner and his wife to the back of the home. The homeowner went first because he had a shotgun he believed he could retrieve once he got back there.

The homeowner said, “I hurried up and went down, he didn’t follow me right away. I backed up against the wall, reached up and got the shotgun. I put it behind me. He couldn’t see it. He turned around, dropped his money and he reached down and I shot from the hip. He went down.”

13 WHAM reports that Cooper was airlifted to a hospital and charges against him are pending upon his release.

