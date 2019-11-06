Reports: FBI, IRS, HUD Raid City Hall in Buffalo, New York

The FBI, IRS, and Housing and Urban Development raided the city hall building of Buffalo, New York Wednesday, according to reports.

In a statement to 7 Eyewitness News, a Buffalo City Hall spokesperson said the FBI was conducting “court-authorized activity.”

“Our understanding is that court-authorized activity has taken place at a BURA office. At this time we have no further information,” said Michael DeGeorge.

Details of the court order are currently unknown and no arrests have been made.

Photos of FBI agents outside the city’s Office of Strategic Planning Neighborhood Section were shared to Twitter.

Agent outside City if Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning: Neighborhood Development Section. @WKBW Buffalo City Hall raided by FBI, HUD, IRS https://t.co/4Bhu1bYfgc pic.twitter.com/zo7HZS7QN4 — eileen buckley (@eileenwkbw) November 6, 2019

FBI presence on 3rd floor of Buffalo City Hall. Agent posted in front of Office of Strategic Planning Neighborhood Section pic.twitter.com/X2zDL9j2nc — Deidre Williams Boyd (@DeidreWilliamsB) November 6, 2019

Investigators in plain clothes are here in City Hall. A man has been posted outside room 315 which is the city of a buffalo office of strategic planning neighborhood development section. pic.twitter.com/CpIWalZE42 — Maki Becker (@makibecker) November 6, 2019

More scenes from outside the Office of Strategic Planning, Neighborhood Development Section at Buffalo City Hall, where a federal joint task force is executing a search warrant. pic.twitter.com/Y5WaEH7pyt — Derek Gee (@DerekGeePhoto) November 6, 2019

