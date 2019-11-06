Reports: FBI, IRS, HUD Raid City Hall in Buffalo, New York

buffalo-new-york-city-hall
Daderot/Wikimedia Commons

The FBI, IRS, and Housing and Urban Development raided the city hall building of Buffalo, New York Wednesday, according to reports.

In a statement to 7 Eyewitness News, a Buffalo City Hall spokesperson said the FBI was conducting “court-authorized activity.”

“Our understanding is that court-authorized activity has taken place at a BURA office. At this time we have no further information,” said Michael DeGeorge.

Details of the court order are currently unknown and no arrests have been made.

Photos of FBI agents outside the city’s Office of Strategic Planning Neighborhood Section were shared to Twitter.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

