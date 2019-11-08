Nikki Haley on Trump-Ukraine Dealings: ‘Nothing Impeachable There’

In a @CBSSunday interview, former US Amb. to UN @NikkiHaley tells @NorahODonnell that “impeachment is like the death penalty for a public official" & "when you look at the transcript, there's nothing…that warrants the death penalty for the president." https://t.co/5VLutYfOqN pic.twitter.com/ioptSzFHQS

A transcript is as follows:

NORAH O’DONNELL: Do you think the president will ultimately be impeached and removed from office?

NIKKI HALEY: No, on what? You’re going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and – and giving money and it wasn’t withheld? I don’t know what you would impeach him on. And look, Norah, impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official. When you look at the transcript, there’s nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president. And I think that –

O’DONNELL: To be clear, it was not a complete transcript. There are still things that are missing from it. And in it, he does say, “I would like you to do us a favor,” though.

HALEY: The Ukrainians never did the investigation. And the president released the funds. I mean, when you look at those, there’s just nothing impeachable there. And more than that, I think the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why do we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?