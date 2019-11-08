Nikki Haley on Trump-Ukraine Dealings: ‘Nothing Impeachable There’

Appearing on CBS News Sunday Morning, former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley expressed opposition to the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

A transcript is as follows:

NORAH O’DONNELL: Do you think the president will ultimately be impeached and removed from office?

NIKKI HALEY: No, on what? You’re going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and – and giving money and it wasn’t withheld? I don’t know what you would impeach him on. And look, Norah, impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official. When you look at the transcript, there’s nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president. And I think that –

O’DONNELL: To be clear, it was not a complete transcript. There are still things that are missing from it. And in it, he does say, “I would like you to do us a favor,” though.

HALEY: The Ukrainians never did the investigation. And the president released the funds. I mean, when you look at those, there’s just nothing impeachable there. And more than that, I think the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why do we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?

