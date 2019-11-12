Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took a break from the ongoing impeachment drama that continues to unravel in the nation’s capital and attended a drag queen show, gushing over the performance in a video posted to Twitter Monday evening.

“It was amazing. It was incredible. It was fabulous,” Ocasio-Cortez said standing alongside drag queen Sasha Velour.

“I’m like that Lady Gaga moment where she’s like ‘Stunning, amazing, impeccable, genius.’ It was just incredible,” she continued, putting her hands over her face repeatedly.

“Can you believe? From the revolutionary of our time,” Sasha Velour said. “I love you so much thank you for being here.”

Tonight THE most honored special guest came to see “Smoke & Mirrors” in Washington D.C. @AOC 💖 The audience gave her a standing ovation too! pic.twitter.com/XzHYGTuDb0 — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) November 12, 2019

“You are truly an inspiration @AOC,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Thank you for all you do to support our queer family. What a brilliant human, I’m still overwhelmed from this meeting”:

You are truly an inspiration @AOC. Thank you for all you do to support our queer family. What a brilliant human, I’m still overwhelmed from this meeting! pic.twitter.com/JHiYG9txU9 — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) November 12, 2019

“You were incredible, @sasha_velour!” Ocasio-Cortez responded:

This is far from the first time high-profile members of the Democrat Party have gone out of their way to court the LGBT community.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) guest judged on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars last year. A representative for Pelosi said that the then-minority leader participated as a way “to stand against what she called President Donald Trump’s anti-LGBT policies.”

“All I can say is, you betta werk!” Pelosi said. “Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens”:

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 18, 2018

Over the summer, Ocasio-Cortez appeared at the NYC drag show Bartschland Follies at the McKittrick Hotel and said a few words alongside performer Joey Arias.

“Be who you are. You are beautiful. You are accepted,” she said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has also gone out of her way to court drag queens, thanking drag queen Shea Couleé for “representing” Team Warren at RuPaul’s DragCon in September.

“Thank you, @SheaCoulee, for representing #TeamWarren and our grassroots movement at @RuPaulsDragCon! Excited to have you in this fight,” Warren tweeted: