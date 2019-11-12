The conservative Club for Growth launched ads Tuesday attacking some of the House Democrats’ most vulnerable members for backing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Club for Growth launched five ads across five swing districts that Democrats represent, asking voters to urge their representative to stop the impeachment process, and instead focus on solving America’s problems.

The five districts all include freshmen Democrat representatives who flipped seats previously held by Republicans during the 2018 midterm elections.

Club for Growth President David McIntosh said in a statement Tuesday:

Now that socialists have driven the Democratic party over the cliff with the sham impeachment, conservatives have an opportunity, especially in certain districts where recently elected Democrats who campaigned on moderation and independence have to go home and answer questions from voters about why they haven’t done more on issues like jobs and the economy.

The five congressmen include:

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL)

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC)

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME)

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT)

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) move towards impeachment has put many of these vulnerable freshmen Democrats, including Golden, in a bind; they have tried to push their legislative agenda while insisting that impeachment will not fracture the nation.

Golden said on Sunday, “I wish this was not the situation that we’re in, but I do think that we can do this in a way that puts a real focus on you know making sure that it doesn’t pull the country apart.”

Club for Growth ran ads against some of the other most vulnerable House Democrats. The conservative grassroots group ran ads against Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA), Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), and Lauren Underwood’s (D-IL) congressional districts.

The conservative group also ran ads against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), urging him to stop supporting Democrats and their push towards impeachment.

In an interview with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, McIntosh said that Utah Republicans are “disgusted” with Romney for fighting the impeachment inquiry.