Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Breitbart News Saturday that Utah Republicans are “disgusted” with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for not fighting the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

McIntosh told Breitbart News Saturday Matthew Boyle that Utah Republicans have become increasingly frustrated with Utah’s junior senator on impeachment.

The Club for Growth has backed a resolution sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

McIntosh said that the resolution condemns House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) secretive impeachment inquiry practices, and fights back against the “political trial they’re trying to execute.”

Boyle noted that many Senate Republicans such as Graham and Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have vocally supported the president, while other GOP lawmakers have been notably absent in the fight against impeachment.

For instance, Sen. Romney, Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) have yet to cosponsor the Graham-McConnell resolution to censure the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry practices.

McIntosh said that many Republicans “such as Mitt Romney, were going to use this as a political opportunity to take a whack at the president. In this case, I think he’s jealous that he’s not president.”

The Club for Growth took out an ad in Utah, urging Utahns to call Romney and tell him to “stop colluding with Democrats” on impeachment.

“@MittRomney is working as a secret asset for @SpeakerPelosi and the Democrats, plotting to take down@realDonaldTrump through impeachment,” the conservative activist group wrote in October. “Now his cover is blown. Tell Romney to stop colluding with Democrats now”:

.@MittRomney is working as a secret asset for @SpeakerPelosi and the Democrats, plotting to take down @realDonaldTrump through impeachment. Now his cover is blown. Tell Romney to stop colluding with Democrats now! — Club for Growth (@club4growth) October 16, 2019

The Club for Growth president said that they received a significant response from the Utah Republicans.

“We took an ad in Utah, urging Utah citizens to call Sen. Romney and say stop playing footsy with the Democrats on this impeachment issue,” McIntosh said. “It’s clearly a political witch hunt, and we got a huge response from Utah” Republicans.

He added that Utah Republicans are “disgusted with him not staying loyal to the president.”