Reports: Numerous Persons Shot at California High School

Reports indicate that numerous persons were shot Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

NBC Los Angeles reports “at least six people were shot” but there is no information on their condition.

KTLA reported that deputies “responded after receiving a gunshot wound call just before 7:40 a.m..” The noted “at least three victims” were seen being treated.

Police are now searching for the gunman, described as a “male Asian” wearing black:

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

Saugus High School is on lockdown, as is a nearby elementary school.

California has an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, firearm registration requirements, a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit, a requirement that would-be buyers secure a safety certificate from the state before purchasing a gun, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, and ammunition controls, among other things.

Teachers in California are also prohibited from possessing guns with which to shoot back if under attack.

