Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, said in her prepared remarks on Friday during the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry that President Donald Trump has strengthened military support for the besieged nation.

“The U.S. has provided significant security assistance since the onset of the war against Russia in 2014 and the Trump administration strengthened our policies by approving the provision to Ukraine of anti-tank missiles know as Javelins,” Yovanovitch said.

“Supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do,” Yovanovitch said.

Yovanovitch left her post before the July 25 phone call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky that launched the Democrat’s impeachment effort after the president ended her ambassadorship.

All parties involved in the partisan impeachment process, including U.S. diplomats, have acknowledged that Yovanovitch is no different in that she served at the pleasure of the president, who has the right and authority to name and dismiss diplomatic staff.

“A secure, Democratic and free Ukraine serves not just the Ukrainian people but the American people as well,” Yovanovitch said.

Democrats plan to hold more impeachment hearings next week.

