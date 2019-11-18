Prince Harry lavished praise and affection on climate activist Greta Thunberg late Sunday night, saying “every family needs their Greta” as he claimed “the whole world is paying attention” to her efforts.

Harry took to the stage at the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London to make his gushing tribute. It was his final public appearance before he and wife Meghan take a break from their Royal dutuies and fly across the Atlantic for an extended six-week holiday in America.

Harry told his audience of his admiration for 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who started a school strike for the climate outside the Swedish Parliament in August 2018 – which has since spread all over the world.

He recalled Greta – who has since dropped out of high school – had been “one voice, with just one placard, sitting on her own outside the Swedish parliament” when she started and she was dismissed by many adults.

Harry said: “She may have been just one person at the beginning, but she had a belief, a mission, and a desire to do something not just for herself but for everyone, and now – the whole world is paying attention.”

“Whatever your dream – every country, every community, every school, every friendship group, every family needs their own Greta – someone who can lead the way, someone who is prepared to stand up for what they believe, and show how much they care for the people in their lives and the community around them.”

Barefoot Prince Harry Warns World: Climate Change Must Be Addressed https://t.co/9q7Zkbfqau — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 1, 2019

This is not the first time Prince Harry has told the world to look towards Greta Thunberg for climate salvation.

As Breitbart News reported, in September he stood on African soil and declared the world was in a state of “emergency” and “losing’” the battle against climate change, an event he declared that “cannot be denied.”

The Duke stressed saving the environment was a race against time, adding everyone should look to young people like Thunberg for inspiration and guidance: “Led by Greta, the world’s children are striking.”

The past 12 months have been busy for the Royal pair, with them spotted at one stage taking four private jet flights in just 11 days as they criss-cross the globe with their climate message.

Their seemingly constant air travel has not been without controversy.

Earlier this year a barefoot duke stood before an elite audience of business leaders and celebrities gathered at Google’s annual deluxe retreat in Sicily to warn immediate action is needed to avoid an approaching climate catastrophe.

He spoke ahead of the Duchess of Sussex’s last-minute dash to New York two weeks ago to watch her friend Serena Williams play in the U.S. Open tennis final.

That trip came in the same week Prince Harry flew to Amsterdam to caution vacationers and tourism chiefs about the damage being done to the environment by frequent flyers.

The prince has already announced he and the duchess will have no more than two children because of the concerns they share for the environment.