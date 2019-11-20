Another Texas County Declares ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Status

Commissioners from Wood County, Texas, on Tuesday declared their county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

This declaration comes after Parker County, Hood County, and at least five others, according to Texas Monthly, have also made clear they will be safe havens for gun rights.

KETK reports that Wood County Commissioners approved the resolution, which says, in part, the Commissioners and the residents of the county will, “stand and defend their rights and liberties, which are guaranteed by the United States and Texas Constitutions.”

The resolution means “money and resources [will] no longer be spent to enforce laws believed to infringe on second amendment rights.”

On October 29, 2019, Breitbart News reported Parker County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration.

On October 9, 2019, Breitbart News reported Hood County’s adoption of Second Amendment Sanctuary status as well.

WFAA quoted Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds speaking in support of the resolution, saying, “I’m not going to stand by as a sheriff for this county and they are not going to stand by as the commissioners’ court of this county and let Second Amendment rights be violated.”

He added, “This is all about the right to keep and bear arms.”

