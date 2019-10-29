Another Texas County Declares ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Status

Parker County, Texas, commissioners declared their county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” during their Monday meeting.

The Weatherford Democrat reports,“commissioners unanimously approved the resolution” for sanctuary status, making clear their goal was to get ahead of those who are politicking on restricting gun ownership or taking guns altogether.

The sanctuary resolution says the commissioners will support the sheriff of Parker County in decisions not to enforce gun controls that infringe on the Second Amendment.

Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said:

I put this item on the agenda about this resolution because I feel that some of these socialist gun-takers that are getting elected or trying to be elected are trying to take some of our guns now and more later. They have already warned us that this is what they’ve planned on doing, so we have been warned. It seems to me that it’s OK to have sanctuary cities, but it’s not OK to have a sanctuary county, so that’s why I put this on here to see if we want to step out there and do that.

On October 9, 2019, Breitbart News reported Hood County, Texas, declared itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

WFAA quoted Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds saying, “I’m not going to stand by as a sheriff for this county and they are not going to stand by as the commissioners’ court of this county and let Second Amendment rights be violated.”

Deeds added, “This is all about the right to keep and bear arms.”

