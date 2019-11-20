Elizabeth Warren Tops Democrat Field in Speaking Time, Andrew Yang Dead Last

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) led the Democrat field in speaking time during Wednesday evening’s Democrat debate, and Andrew Yang (D) placed last, according to the Washington Post’s analysis following the debate.

The Washington Post, which co-hosted the debate alongside MSNBC, showed that the Massachusetts senator led the field in speaking time, with 13.4 minutes. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) followed with 12.8 minutes, and Joe Biden (D) came in third with 12.6 minutes.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spoke 11.8 minutes, and Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) tied with roughly 11.5 minutes each. Yang came in dead last with less than seven minutes of speaking time:

CNN’s estimates, although slightly different, still placed Warren first and Yang last:

ABC’s analysis also showed a slightly different order but remained consistent with the others as far as Warren’s and Yang’s speaking status:

It comes to little surprise that Yang received the least amount of speaking time, as moderators ignored him for the first 32 minutes of the debate.

