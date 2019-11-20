President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife, is leading by more than 30 percent in the GOP primary in New York’s second congressional district should she decide to run there, a new poll provided exclusively to Breitbart News shows.

Lara Trump polls at 53 percent compared to 19 percent for former GOP Rep. Rick Lazio in the district from which Rep. Peter King (R-NY) is retiring at the end of this term, with 28 percent undecided, in a new Club for Growth PAC poll conducted by WPA Intelligence. The survey, conducted Nov. 17 to Nov. 18 with a sample size of 400 GOP primary voters in New York’s second district, found that 60 percent of respondents have a favorable opinion of her while only 13 percent have an unfavorable opinion of her and 18 percent never heard of her while 9 percent are unsure.

President Trump’s approval rating in the Long Island district is at 78 percent among the GOP primary voters surveyed, while only 19 percent view him unfavorably, 1 percent never heard of him, and 2 percent are unsure.

“Lara Trump is well positioned to win the Republican nomination for New York’s Second Congressional District and beat perennial loser Rick Lazio,” Club for Growth PAC president David McIntosh told Breitbart News. “She is a dynamic leader who is uniquely positioned withstand Nancy Pelosi’s socialist assault and hold the seat, and she would beat Lazio in the primary by more than 30 points if she decides to run.”

The New York Times previously mentioned Lara Trump as a potential political candidate in future unspecified races, with reporter Maggie Haberman writing that Lara Trump “who is actively involved in his re-election campaign, is also mentioned as a possible candidate by some close to the family.”

Lara Trump has not announced any candidacy in the district, but when reached by Breitbart News and asked to respond to the Club for Growth PAC’s poll showing her far-and-away winning the GOP primary for the New York second House district seat she said while she is honored by the support she is focused on re-electing her father-in-law to the White House.

“I’m incredibly honored by this showing of support from my fellow New Yorkers,” Lara Trump told Breitbart News. “While I would never close the door on anything in the future, right now I am focused on winning a second term for President Trump.”

Even if Lara Trump does not end up deciding to run there, the fact she is polling so well in a district in which she does not even live is a sign of the strength of the Trump family–and particularly of the president–inside the GOP.

This district is a key district Republicans need to hold if they want to retake the House majority in 2020’s upcoming congressional elections. With King’s retirement, it opens the seat–which the Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voting Index rates as an R-plus-3 district–to potential attack from the left. But, if Republicans are able to hold this seat and others from which other members are retiring, and win back a net 19 or more seats from Democrats in 2020, they would retake the majority next year. There are currently 31 district represented by Democrats that President Trump won in 2016, making it possible for Republicans to run the tables and retake the House if Trump hits his marks from 2016 again next year.