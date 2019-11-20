Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday upped his climate change deadline, claiming that we only have “eight or nine years” left to address the “crisis,” despite the fact that climate change activists have missed the mark with their doomsday predictions at least 41 times over the last 50 years.

Sanders said we “don’t have decades” to address climate change and moved the deadline to “eight or nine years,” despite that his website says 12.

“We don’t have decades. What the scientists are telling us – if we don’t get our act together within the next eightor nine years, we’re talking about cities all over the world – major cities – going under water,” Sanders said, listing multiple doomsday predictions and adding that the fossil fuel industry is “probably criminally liable.”

He said:

We’re talking about increased drought. We’re talking about increased extreme weather disturbances. The United Nations is telling us that in the years to come, there’s going to be hundreds of millions of climate refugees causing national security issues all over the world. What we have got to do tonight, and I will do as president, is to tell the fossil fuel industry that their short-term profits are not more important than the future of this planet. And by the way – the fossil fuel industry is probably criminally liable because they have lied and lied and lied when they had the evidence that their carbon products were destroying the planet and maybe we should think about prosecuting them as well.

Nonetheless, climate change alarmists’ doomsday predictions, over the last 50 years, have not come to pass.

“On at least 41 occasions, these so-called experts have predicted some terrible environmental catastrophe was imminent … and it never happened,” Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported:

Here is the source for numbers 1-27. As you will see, the individual sources are not crackpots, but scientific studies and media reports on “expert” predictions. The sources for numbers 28-41 are linked individually. 1967: Dire Famine Forecast By 1975 1969: Everyone Will Disappear In a Cloud Of Blue Steam By 1989 (1969) 1970: Ice Age By 2000 1970: America Subject to Water Rationing By 1974 and Food Rationing By 1980 1971: New Ice Age Coming By 2020 or 2030 1972: New Ice Age By 2070 1974: Space Satellites Show New Ice Age Coming Fast 1974: Another Ice Age? 1974: Ozone Depletion a ‘Great Peril to Life 1976: Scientific Consensus Planet Cooling, Famines imminent 1980: Acid Rain Kills Life In Lakes 1978: No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling Trend 1988: Regional Droughts (that never happened) in 1990s 1988: Temperatures in DC Will Hit Record Highs 1988: Maldive Islands will Be Underwater by 2018 (they’re not) 1989: Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000 1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not) 2000: Children Won’t Know what Snow Is 2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy 2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024 2008: Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018 2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013 2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World 2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe’ 2009: Climate Genius Al Gore Moves 2013 Prediction of Ice-Free Arctic to 2014 2013: Arctic Ice-Free by 2015 2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’ 1968: Overpopulation Will Spread Worldwide 1970: World Will Use Up All its Natural Resources 1966: Oil Gone in Ten Years 1972: Oil Depleted in 20 Years 1977: Department of Energy Says Oil will Peak in 90s 1980: Peak Oil In 2000 1996: Peak Oil in 2020 2002: Peak Oil in 2010 2006: Super Hurricanes! 2005 : Manhattan Underwater by 2015 1970: Urban Citizens Will Require Gas Masks by 1985 1970: Nitrogen buildup Will Make All Land Unusable 1970: Decaying Pollution Will Kill all the Fish 1970s: Killer Bees!

Most notably, former Vice President Al Gore famously predicted in 2006 that the planet “would reach a point of no return within ten years” unless drastic measures were taken. That deadline passed nearly four years ago. Nonetheless, he claimed during an interview with ABC News’s Jonathan Karl in August that those past predictions were “accurate.”:

[S]ome changes, unfortunately, have already been locked in place. Sea level increases are going to continue to matter what we do now. But, we can prevent much larger sea level increases. Much more rapid increases in temperature. The heatwave was in Europe. Now it’s in the Arctic. We’re seeing huge melting of the ice there. So, the warnings of the scientists 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago, unfortunately, were accurate.

“Here’s the good news, Jonathan, in the Democratic contest for the presidential nominations this year, virtually all of the candidates agree this is either the top issue or one of top two issues,” he added.