House Intel GOP Calls for Hearing to Counter Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry

House Intelligence Committee Republican members on Thursday called for their own hearing to counter the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry after Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) denied Republicans to “fully and fairly” examine issues relating to the inquiry.

House Republican members of the Intelligence Committee have called for their own hearing after Schiff denied them the ability to fully investigate matters relating to the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The Republicans said in the letter to Schiff:

Although Speaker Pelosi promised that Democrats would “treat the President with fairness,” you have repeatedly prevented Republicans from fully and fairly examining issues central to the Democrats’ “impeachment inquiry.” Therefore … we the undersigned Republican Members of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, exercise our right to convene a hearing with witnesses selected by the Minority [Republicans] to testify in the Democrats’ “impeachment inquiry.”

The Republican members who have signed on to the letter include:

Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) Michael Conaway (R-TX) Michael Turner (R-OH) Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) Chris Stewart (R-UT) Elise Stefanik (R-NY) Jim Jordan (R-OH) John Ratcliffe (R-TX) Will Hurd (R-TX)

The Republicans continued in their letter to Schiff:

As the Committee continues to conduct the Democrats’ partisan and one-sided “impeachment inquiry,” there are still important perspectives and serious issues that you have prevented the Committee from examining. We will inform you of the witnesses we intend to call once you have provided a hearing date and time to which we agree. Your failure to schedule this hearing shall constitute evidence of your denied of fundamental fairness an due process.

House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said in a tweet Thursday, “Chairman Adam Schiff has repeatedly denied fundamental fairness and due process throughout the course of this sham impeachment.”

Chairman Adam Schiff has repeatedly denied fundamental fairness and due process throughout the course of this sham impeachment. RT if you agree that he should stop blocking important witnesses from testifying. pic.twitter.com/TyFWxpzFwm — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 21, 2019