Watch Live: Seventh Public Democrat Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

House Democrats will hold the seventh public hearing of their impeachment inquiry on Thursday with testimonies from Fiona Hill, the former senior director on the National Security Council for Eurasia; and David Holmes, a State Department aide at the U.S. Embassy in Kiev who has testified he overheard U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland speaking on the phone with President Trump.

The House Intelligence Committee hearing, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), is set to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern. It is the seventh hearing overall in the impeachment inquiry, and the fifth this week, as Democrats on the committee attempt to wrap up the public hearing portion of their inquiry by Thanksgiving recess.