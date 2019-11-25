Jenny Beth Martin: Georgia Conservatives ‘Far Prefer’ Doug Collins to Kelly Loeffler for Senate

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., center, is joined by fellow Republican lawmakers gestures while speaking during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Democrats pushed a package of ground rules for their inquiry of President Donald Trump through a sharply divided House, the chamber's first formal …
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Tea Party Patriots cofounder Jenny Beth Martin released a statement Monday, saying that Georgia conservatives “would far prefer” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to business executive Kelly Loeffler for the open U.S. Senate seat.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faces a pivotal decision over whether to choose business executive Loeffler or House Judiciary Committee ranking member Collins as the interim Georgia Republican senator.

Tea Party Patriots leader Jenny Beth Martin said that the “easy choice” is for Rep. Collins.

She said in a statement:

…he [Collins] is the top Republican on the committee that will consider articles of impeachment against President Trump. From his position on the Judiciary Committee, he has fought to safeguard Second Amendment rights and uplift our nation’s law enforcement officers. Congressman Collins has shown he is a strong defender of the President who has endorsed him for this promotion. He would be a welcome addition to the United States Senate, and we urge Gov. Kemp to appoint him to fill the vacancy created by Sen. Isakson’s early retirement.

The Tea Party Patriots leader said that appointing Loeffler to the U.S. Senate “wouldn’t just be promoting a liberal to replace a conservative, it would make a mockery of those who cast votes for Sen. Isakson, Gov. Kemp, and President Trump.”

Breitbart News has reported how Loeffler has concerning ties to Democrat icon Stacey Abrams, and her basketball team, the Atlanta Dream, has promoted the abortion provider Planned Parenthood. Loeffler has also donated $750,000 to Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 presidential campaign, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars to former Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) campaigns and PACs.

Martin noted that Loeffler has also donated to “left-wing Democrat senators like Tom Harkin and Chris Dodd!”

The conservative leader urged Gov. Kemp to appoint Rep. Collins to the Georgia Senate seat. She noted that Georgia grassroots conservative far prefer Rep. Collins to Loeffler.

“In this case, Doug Collins is the right man for the job. That’s what we heard when we polled our supporters in Georgia, who responded rapidly and overwhelmingly that in a choice between Doug Collins and Kelly Loeffler, they would far prefer Collins.”

“Gov. Kemp has an easy choice to make here,” she added. “We urge him to do the right thing, and appoint Congressman Collins.”

