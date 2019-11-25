WATCH: Officer Shoots as Man Allegedly Attacks Him with Machete

A bystander filmed as a man with a machete allegedly charged an officer, leading the officer to open fire in broad daylight.

Video of the incident appears to show the man with the machete running at the officer while the officer yells, “Don’t do it! Don’t do it!”

Shots ring out thereafter.

ABC 7 reports that the suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING! Bystander shoots video of MACHETE man on the run. #LAPD officer approaches. Machete man about to clobbered him. Then OIS. #Sunset Blvd at Las Palmas. pic.twitter.com/2SAYk58XYc — Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) November 25, 2019

On July 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported that a homeowner shot and killed a suspected intruder who was armed with a machete.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the suspect allegedly broke “several windows” in the home. WSBTV reported that he allegedly “confronted the homeowner when he got inside,” and that is when the homeowner shot him.

