TX County Cites ‘Unalienable Rights,’ Declares 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Collin County, Texas, Commissioners cited “unalienable rights” Monday and declared their county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

CBS DFW reports the vote for sanctuary status was 5-0, with Collin County Judge Chris Hill pointing to Beto O’Rourke’s recent confiscatory push as reason enough for the declaration.

Hill said, “Those who don’t agree with [O’Rourke] like myself, we would say this is just a natural way to affirm our Constitutional rights.”

NBC 5 published the Collin County declaration, part of which says:

WHEREAS, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; and WHEREAS, for the benefit and protection of all people, these unalienable rights are enumerated and enshrined in the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Texas; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, we hereby reaffirm our sacred oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Texas. So help us God.

On November 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported Wood County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary declaration. Wood followed Parker County, Hood County, and at least five others, according to Texas Monthly.

