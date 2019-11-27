Elizabeth Warren Downplays Freefall in Support: ‘I Don’t Do Polls’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday attempted to dismiss a recent survey revealing her support has plunged nationwide in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary race.

“It’s the same answer it’s always been. I don’t do polls,” Warren said during a campaign stop Knoxville, Iowa. “I’m out here fighting every day on behalf of working families.”

Warren’s remark came hours after a Quinnipiac University released a survey showing the Massachusetts senator’s support has dropped 14 points, knocking her down to third place, behind former Vice President Joe Biden (24 percent support) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16 percent support). Warren was making strides towards unseating Biden as the front-runner of the crowded Democrat primary field until this trend reversal. In addition to Quinnipiac University’s poll, a CNN survey published Wednesday shows her support has sunken from 19 percent to 14 percent support, nationally.

Warren’s dropping poll numbers coincide with Buttigieg’s climbing support in early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire. The most recent Iowa State University poll shows the small-town mayor is in first place with 26 percent support, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) placing second at 18 percent support. In New Hampshire, a Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Buttigieg leading with 20 percent support and Sanders in second with 17 percent support.

“Buttigieg has broken into the top tier, apparently at the expense of Warren, who has taken a dive after being hammered for being too far left on health care and other issues,” Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Tim Malloy said of the latest results.