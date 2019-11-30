Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter Saturday and blasted House Democrats for “wasting time on their impeachment sham” instead of passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

Saturday, November 30, 2019, marked the one-year anniversary of President Trump, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s signing of the USMCA.

“With our signatures today, we will formally declare the intention of our countries to replace NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement], a truly groundbreaking achievement,” Trump said:

Just signed one of the most important, and largest, Trade Deals in U.S. and World History. The United States, Mexico and Canada worked so well together in crafting this great document. The terrible NAFTA will soon be gone. The USMCA will be fantastic for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

“Today marks one year since @realDonaldTrump signed the USMCA trade deal, but Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have been too busy wasting time on their impeachment sham to pass it and help American businesses and workers,” Sanders wrote.

“Do your jobs and pass #USMCANow!”:

Today marks one year since @realDonaldTrump signed the USMCA trade deal, but Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have been too busy wasting time on their impeachment sham to pass it and help American businesses and workers. Do your jobs and pass #USMCANow! — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 30, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence issued a similar critique.

“One year ago today, President @realDonaldTrump signed the #USMCA,” he tweeted.

“While this Administration works FOR the American People, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress work AGAINST jobs for the American People. Our country needs the #USMCAnow!” he added:

One year ago today, President @realDonaldTrump signed the #USMCA. While this Administration works FOR the American People, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress work AGAINST jobs for the American People. Our country needs the #USMCAnow! https://t.co/qTJ3D43BPv — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 30, 2019

Similarly, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has blasted Democrats for shirking their legislative duties and, instead, focusing on their insatiable desire to impeach the president.

He wrote:

Senate Democrats have voted twice to block funding for our nation’s armed forces. Our competitors are growing stronger. America and our allies are threatened. But Senate Democrats would rather fight with the White House than deliver bipartisan funding for our military. Meanwhile, House Democrats are blocking the USMCA while they pursue their three-year-old impeachment obsession. 176,000 new American jobs are being held up because this major new trade deal might interfere with House Democrats’ political theater. On the campaign trail, leading Democrats are rallying around far-left schemes to take away Medicare, take away the existing health insurance that Americans get on the job, and leave American families with no options except an untested one-size-fits-all government insurance plan. We need our Democratic colleagues to put aside socialist daydreams and fulfill their basic governing responsibilities. Republicans are ready and waiting to fund our servicemembers. We are ready and waiting to pass the USMCA. We just need Democrats to show up.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are blocking the USMCA while they pursue their three-year-old impeachment obsession. 176,000 new American jobs are being held up because this major new trade deal might interfere with House Democrats’ political theater. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 5, 2019

We need our Democratic colleagues to put aside socialist daydreams and fulfill their basic governing responsibilities. Republicans are ready and waiting to fund our servicemembers. We are ready and waiting to pass the USMCA. We just need Democrats to show up. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 5, 2019

“Democrats claim impeachment won’t keep them from legislating,” McConnell wrote two weeks later.

“But Speaker Pelosi has refused to allow a vote on USMCA for months. It appears there’s no governing priority – no matter how bipartisan, no matter how beneficial to Americans – that won’t take a backseat to impeachment,” he added: