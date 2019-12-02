Michael Bloomberg Fears SCOTUS Could Strike Democrat Gun Controls

Michael Bloomberg fears the Supreme Court of the United States’ (SCOTUS) hearing of the case against New York City gun ordinances could open the door to strike Democrat gun controls.

On December 1, Breitbart News reported that SCOTUS was hearing a case on NYC’s ordinance forbidding licensed gun owners from transporting their firearms to all but seven city-approved gun ranges.

USA Today quoted Second Amendment Foundation founder and executive director Alan Gottlieb commenting on the possibility of a pro-Second Amendment SCOTUS’ ruling, saying, “There’s a backlog of gun rights cases that this could impact.”

NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet pointed to SCOTUS’ 2008 ruling in DC v. Heller and said, “The nation’s highest court should defend all Americans – and its own precedents – in a manner that vindicates the fundamental nature of the rights enshrined within the Second Amendment.”

Bloomberg is worried that a pro-gun ruling could undo Democrat licensing rules around the country. He used a Chicago Tribune op-ed to say he believes the NRA wants to see SCOTUS use the case “as an opening to wipe out basic gun safety laws around the country.”

He added, “If the Supreme Court agrees to hear the case, the NRA will undoubtedly argue that state regulations requiring a permit to carry a concealed firearm are unconstitutional.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.