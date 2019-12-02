First Lady Melania Trump debuted the White House Christmas decorations on Monday giving the public a peek at this year’s theme.

The Office of the First Lady invited reporters and Breitbart News to an early Monday morning preview of the decorations, a tribute to “The Spirit of America.”

First Lady Melania Trump described this year’s theme in a statement:

This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home, and I am excited to announce our White House holiday theme, ‘The Spirit of America’ When I travel the country, I am inspired by the hard-working people and families that I meet. No matter which state they call home, many Americans share a strong set of values and deep appreciation for the traditions and history of our great nation. Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for Christmas. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Melania Trump has dazzled Americans every year with the White House Christmas decorations, making The East Colonnade a must-have photo for visitors for the Christmas season.

The first Christmas was a dazzling sparkling winter wonderland theme, the second Christmas was the bold red trees that went viral on social media.

For 2019, the first lady featured a tribute to American design, innovation, and architecture.

The First Lady’s Office also released a video previewing Monday’s release of the decorations to the public.

The White House band played Christmas music as photographers, reporters, and videographers got their first look for the annual Christmas decorations personally curated by First Lady Melania Trump.

This year’s gingerbread house features the White House and iconic American landmarks including the Golden Gate Bridge in California, the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore, The Alamo in Texas, the Gateway Arch of St. Louis, the Liberty Bell in Philidelphia, and New York City’s Statue of Liberty.

The cake features 200 lbs. of gingerbread dough, 125 lbs. of pastillage dough, 35 lbs. of chocolate, and 25 lbs. of icing.

The President and the First Lady welcome guests to the White House for several parties and reception throughout the Christmas season.