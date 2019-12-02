Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, now running in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, has said the United States should import every foreign national “from around this world” who promise to create jobs.

During a 2010 interview with ABC News, Bloomberg said if he were president, his only requirement for a foreign national to secure a Green Card would be if they promise to create ten or more U.S. jobs, regardless of the impact that such legal immigration has on America’s working and middle class.

“If I were the president, working with Congress, I would give a Green Card to anybody from around this world who wants to come here and create a business,” Bloomberg said. “They keep the Green Card, let’s say, ten or more workers.”

Such a plan could potentially import tens of millions of legal immigrants every year to the U.S. — a level of legal immigration that the nation has never experienced.

Bloomberg also falsely claimed in the interview that there “are no statistics” to support the belief that illegal aliens take jobs away from America’s working class.

“There’s a widely held belief, perhaps you think it’s wrong, by many Americans that people who are here illegally are taking jobs that American citizens could take,” the ABC News interviewer told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg responded:

There is that belief. There are no statistics to back it up and I can tell you we have, we estimate, roughly 500,000 undocumented illegals in this city and basically they come here to work, they have very low crime, they don’t use our schools because they are young and they tend not to bring their families and they don’t go to hospitals. You don’t need hospital care when you are young.

Research not only finds that mass immigration encourages job discrimination against Americans, but it also keeps wages low for big business executives to cut labor costs and increase their profit margins.

Already in the last decade, the U.S. brought nearly 11 million legal immigrants to the country — a population larger than New York City — who almost immediately begin competing against America’s working and middle class for jobs. Of those nearly 11 million who arrived since 2008, nearly eight million came to the U.S. for no other reason than to reunite with foreign relatives already in the country.

Currently, the nation’s Washington, DC-imposed mass legal immigration policy — where about 1.5 million unskilled legal immigrants are admitted to the U.S. every year — is a boon to corporate executives, Wall Street, big business, and multinational conglomerates, as America’s working and middle class have their wealth redistributed to the country’s top earners through wage stagnation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.