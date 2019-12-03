Kamala Harris Tells President Trump: ‘I’ll See You at Your Trial’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) responded to President Trump’s reaction to her departure from the Democrat 2020 presidential primary race, promising to see him at his impeachment trial in the Senate.

Harris announced her exit from the race on Tuesday, telling supporters that her campaign did not have the financial stability to continue.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” she wrote in a Medium post. She continued:

In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do. So, to you my supporters, it is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude — that I am suspending my campaign today.

Her departure inspired words of thanks and praise from her former contenders and caught the attention of the president, who tweeted, “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”:

Harris responded, “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial”:

Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’ll see you at your trial. https://t.co/iiS17NY4Ry — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said that he “can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office” if a trial does, in fact, come to the Senate.

He said:

It looks to me like the House is determined to impeach the president. I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate. So I don’t know how long senators will want to continue the trial, but I’m pretty confident at the end impeachment will not lead to ouster.

Mitch McConnell told reporters Monday that he "can't imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office," and he's confident an impeachment "will not lead to ouster." https://t.co/9vAwvVLRws pic.twitter.com/ys2EIoPOFL — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 18, 2019

However, Harris would hardly be participating from a position of objectivity, as she has called for Trump’s impeachment repeatedly on social media throughout the course of her failed presidential campaign:

I’ve literally been carrying around a list of Donald Trump’s impeachable offenses. It’s long. Congress should stand up for the integrity of our democracy in this process and hold Donald Trump accountable. pic.twitter.com/3PX4kMrT9y — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2019

Enough. It’s time to impeach. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2019

The tweet follows House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) release of the Democrats’ report, which asserted that the president “solicit[ed] foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”