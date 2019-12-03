The White House on Tuesday ridiculed the impeachment report released by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff as the “ramblings of a basement blogger.”

“Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing,” wrote White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

Democrats released the 300-page report on Tuesday afternoon.

Schiff argued in the report that President Donald Trump had abused his power by pressuring Ukrainian officials to announce an investigation into Burisma, a corrupt Ukranian energy company that hired former Vice President Joe Biden’s son to serve on their board.

“The impeachment inquiry has found that President Trump, personally and acting through agents within and outside of the U.S. government, solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, to benefit his reelection,” Schiff wrote.

Schiff also claimed that Trump obstructed the investigative authority of Congress by ordering individuals to ignore subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry.

The report also claimed that the president conditionally required Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden’s role with Burisma, before agreeing to meet with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The report did not mention recent Democrat accusations of bribery or any other crime except witness intimidation, according to Breitbart editor Joel Pollak.

Schiff also uncovered call records with House intelligence ranking member Devin Nunes, the White House, and also New York Mayor Rudy Guliani.

But the White House argued that Schiff had failed to produce enough evidence to impeach the president.

“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump,” Grisham wrote. “This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations.”

The House Intelligence Committee will vote on the report on Tuesday and send it to the House Judiciary Committee under Democrat Chairman Jerry Nadler, who will draft the articles of impeachment.