House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) kicked out staffers and required members to check their phones ahead of a caucus meeting on Wednesday in order to have a “candid” conversation with Democrat members on the impeachment inquiry, according to reports.

Rachael Bade, a Washington Post contributor and CNN political analyst, reported Pelosi locked down her caucus meeting without warning.

“INTRIGUING: Pelosi has kicked out staff and is making members check cell phones going into caucus today so she can have a candid convo with her members on impeachment,” Bade reported, adding that a sign at the door read, “NO ENTRANCE.”

Aides reportedly ensured no one except lawmakers proceeded into the room:

INTRIGUING: Pelosi has kicked out staff and is making members check cell phones going into caucus today so she can have a candid convo with her members on impeachment. At the door, a massive sign reads “NO ENTRANCE” and aides are making sure no one but lawmakers get through. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 4, 2019

“Ahead of the first Judiciary impeachment hearing, two major huddles by both parties: Pelosi talking impeachment with members & kicking out staff to crackdown on leaks,” she noted, adding that Vice President Mike Pence is speaking with Republicans at a weekly meeting:

Ahead of the first Judiciary impeachment hearing, two major huddles by both parties: Pelosi talking impeachment with members & kicking out staff to crackdown on leaks. and VP Pence chatting with Rs at weekly meeting. And me wishing I could duplicate myself. — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 4, 2019

Pelosi offered little details after emerging from the meeting, only describing it as “very prayerful”:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves this morning's caucus meeting, describing it as "very prayerful" but making no other comments. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) December 4, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leaving House Democratic Caucus meeting on Intel Committee report this morning, says it was "prayerful" — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) December 4, 2019

According to reports, Pelosi did not provide a clear timeline on an impeachment vote but urged members to be “disciplined” in their messages:

Lawmakers tell me that Pelosi gave no timeline as to when impeachment vote would happen at meeting today — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) December 4, 2019

Several sources said that Pelosi told her colleagues to let the process work, but did not provide a timeline on impeachment. She also encouraged her colleagues to be disciplined in messages. And said everyone’s district is different so members need to respect that, per sources — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 4, 2019

The closed-door meeting follows falling public support of the impeachment inquiry and coincided with the first public impeachment hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee featuring four legal scholars.

