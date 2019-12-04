Report: Nancy Pelosi Kicked out Staff to Have ‘Candid’ Discussion on Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) kicked out staffers and required members to check their phones ahead of a caucus meeting on Wednesday in order to have a “candid” conversation with Democrat members on the impeachment inquiry, according to reports.

Rachael Bade, a Washington Post contributor and CNN political analyst, reported Pelosi locked down her caucus meeting without warning.

“INTRIGUING: Pelosi has kicked out staff and is making members check cell phones going into caucus today so she can have a candid convo with her members on impeachment,” Bade reported, adding that a sign at the door read, “NO ENTRANCE.”

Aides reportedly ensured no one except lawmakers proceeded into the room:

“Ahead of the first Judiciary impeachment hearing, two major huddles by both parties: Pelosi talking impeachment with members & kicking out staff to crackdown on leaks,” she noted, adding that Vice President Mike Pence is speaking with Republicans at a weekly meeting:

Pelosi offered little details after emerging from the meeting, only describing it as “very prayerful”:

According to reports, Pelosi did not provide a clear timeline on an impeachment vote but urged members to be “disciplined” in their messages:

The closed-door meeting follows falling public support of the impeachment inquiry and coincided with the first public impeachment hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee featuring four legal scholars.

