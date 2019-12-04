The White House on Wednesday criticized a Democrat impeachment witness for making fun of President Donald Trump’s teenage son Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing.

“Classless move by a Democratic ‘witness,’ White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Twitter. “Professor Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline.”

Stanford Law Professor and Appellate Attorney Pamela Karlan used Trump’s son Barron as an example of why President Trump could not use his power to bestow titles of nobility, unlike a king.

“So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Kaplan said in response to a question from Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee during the hearing.

Democrats in the impeachment hearing laughed at the comparison, despite Kaplan making fun of Barron Trump’s name.

Grisham condemned all of the Democrats in the room for laughing.

“What’s worse, it’s met by laughter in the hearing room,” she wrote. “What is being done to this country is no laughing matter.”

Young children of presidents are traditionally considered by Americans to be off-limits for mockery or criticism.

Others on Twitter also criticized Kaplan for her awkward political stunt.

“This is a very serious, solemn, and prayerful process,” Rep. Mark Meadows responded on Twitter, mocking Democrats who repeatedly claimed that impeachment was a very solemn occasion.

This is a very serious, solemn, and prayerful process https://t.co/EehksxwZ4G — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

Prof. Pamela Karlan now invoking 13-year-old Barron Trump to dunk on @realDonaldTrump. Cool cool. pic.twitter.com/gXkgzHB910 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019