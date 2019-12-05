Donald Trump Previews Testimonies in Senate Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump predicted on Thursday a tough slog for prominent Democrats if they vote to impeach him.

“We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is,” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the likely Senate trial if the House votes to impeach him. “I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”

Republicans have floated the idea of calling House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff as well as former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, to testify during the Senate trial.

Trump scoffed at the House Judiciary hearings held Wednesday with three leftist faculty professors arguing in favor of his impeachment.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House,” he wrote. “They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy.”

Trump said he looks forward to the impeachment trial in the Senate, if, in fact, House Democrats vote to impeach him.

“Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,” he wrote:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed to reporters on Thursday that she will proceed with articles of impeachment.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” she said. “Our Democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act.”