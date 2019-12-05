Hillary Clinton Celebrates Impeachment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’

Hillary Clinton on Thursday reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) instructing House Democrats to move forward by drafting articles of impeachment, remarking, “no one is above the law.”

In the United States of America, no one is above the law. https://t.co/DGBWf5U564 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 5, 2019

Many on social media mocked Clinton’s stance, given her status of mishandling classified information and getting away with it relatively unscathed.

Her remarks come as no surprise, as she has publicly cheered the House Democrats’ impeachment efforts from the sidelines in recent weeks:

A reminder: None of these hearings would have happened if organizers, volunteers, and voters hadn't worked together to win back the House majority for Democrats last year. Let's keep working together in 2020 to hold power to account. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 20, 2019

“The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has,” she wrote last month. “The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law”:

The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has. The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 22, 2019

During a book promotion event at Portland’s Revolution Hall in October, Clinton cited “forecasters” who say it will be “very, very” hard to defeat Trump if the economy stays in good shape and he is not impeached:

We have a number of very able, very admirable candidates who are vying for the nomination, but at the end of the day, there are a lot of forecasters who are saying, ‘Look, if the economy stays in good shape and he’s not impeached, or he’s impeached but not convicted, it’s going to be very, very hard,’ because of all of the advantages that he will have on the stuff we were just talking about like suppression and everything else.

Pelosi announced the House will move forward with the impeachment of Trump, stating the facts are “uncontested.”

“The facts are uncontested. The president abused his power for his own political benefit,” she said:

BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces she has instructed House Democrats to draw up articles of impeachment of Pres. Donald Trump. Watch her full remarks: https://t.co/VJApYr9Gs8 pic.twitter.com/xgzE8bCqdD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 5, 2019

She followed up on her announcement with a series of tweets:

Over the past few weeks, the American people have heard the testimony of truly patriotic career public servants, distinguished diplomats and decorated war heroes. The facts presented are uncontested. The President has engaged in abuse of power. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 5, 2019

The President is a continuing threat to our democracy and leaves us no choice but to act. I am asking our Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment. #DefendOurDemocracy — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 5, 2019

The Trump campaign released a statement of its own noting impeachment “has always been their goal” and urging them to “just get on with it so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and expose The Swamp for what it is”: