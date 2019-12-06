The gunman who opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three, is reportedly a foreign national from a Middle Eastern country.

The gunman opened fire Friday morning, killing three innocents and causing numerous others to be transported to the hospital for injuries.

The Associated Press reports that the Pensacola gunman was an aviation student from Saudi Arabia.

NBC News reports that the gunman’s name was Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

On December 6, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Naval Air Station Pensacola is a gun-free zone. The station’s firearm policy, as described by Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, notes:

While federal and state laws differ widely on the subject, regulations pertaining to the registration, transportation, and storage of firearms on Naval Installations in the Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility are clear. According to the instruction, all hands share responsibility for adhering to regulations pertaining to the registration, transportation, and storage of firearms in the AOR.

The policy also points out that “state issued ‘concealed weapons permits’ are not recognized on any Navy installation.”

The firearm policy allows guns to be brought on base after obtaining approval from a commanding officer but notes that such firearms “may only be stored in the installation’s armory.” Moreover, during transport onto the installation, all firearms are to be “unloaded and secured with a trigger lock and ammunition must be carried in the farthest most possible location away from the firearm.”

