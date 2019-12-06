Two Dead in Pensacola Naval Air Station Shooting

Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday morning, according to Pensacola News Journal.

Escambia Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Southard said the shooter is also dead.

Baptist Hospital confirmed it is treating five patients related to the shooting, while six were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart.

“There’s probably been 100 or so various law enforcement vehicles zooming down the wrong side on Navy Boulevard,” said Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. “There’s been ambulances, fire trucks. It’s my understanding there’s multiple causalities. I haven’t heard of any fatalities yet.”

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola. The base dominates the economy of the surrounding area and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.